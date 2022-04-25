From Iceland — Daði Einarsson Wins BAFTA

Photo by Hraybould/Wikimedia commons

Daði Einarsson won British Film and Television Academy awards for his work on the special, visual and graphic effects for The Witcher.

The Witcher is a story about a solitary monster hunter, and his journey through an unforgiving world where people often prove themselves to be monsters themselves.

The series also took home the award for make-up and hair design and was nominated for sound for fiction.

The last Icelandic person to receive this award was Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won for the score of the Chernobyl miniseries in 2020.

Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin and Jet Omoshebi were also part of the award-winning team.

Daði’s special effects work can also be seen in films such as Gravity and Everest, and in series such as Ófærð and Hunters.