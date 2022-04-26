From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Dagur B. Eggertsson, The Mayor Of Reykjavík

Photo by Joana Fontinha

In episode seven of The Icelandic Roundup, news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine and editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson are joined by Dagur B. Eggertsson, the current Mayor of Reykjavík. Dagur belongs to the Social Democratic Alliance, and has been Mayor since 2014. Ahead of the regional elections in May, he talks with Valur and Andie about key issues, including housing, immigration and racism in Icelandic politics.

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to Lava Car Rental and The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.