From Iceland — Why Should You Vote? Find Out Tomorrow!

Why Should You Vote? Find Out Tomorrow!

Published April 22, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

As a foreigner in Iceland, you might be aware that you can vote in municipal elections, even if you’re not a citizen–provided you’ve had legal residence in your town or village for at least three years before election day (or immediately, if you’re from a Nordic country).

While the National Registry can tell you where to vote, our handy election guide can tell you what your choices are to vote for, and the Multicultural Information Centre can answer many more of your election questions, you may still be wondering: why should I vote?

This question will hopefully be thoroughly answered tomorrow, at an event simply titled, “Why Should I Vote?”

This open discussion event, being held at Gerðuberg at 12:30 tomorrow, will include speakers such as First Lady Eliza Reid, Maria Sastre, Marion Poilvez, Sigurlaug Anna Jóhannsdóttir, and chair of Reykjavík’s Multicultural Committee Sabine Leskopf.

The event is free, with cake and coffee on offer. Most importantly, it may help convince you to cast your ballot on election day, May 14th.

