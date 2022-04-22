From Iceland — PLAY Launches Its First Flight To The USA

Photo by Provided by PLAY

Iceland’s low-cost airline PLAY launched its first transatlantic flight to the USA, Vísir reports. The flight to Baltimore/Washington International will be operated on a daily basis starting from April 20.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us! We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site for booking tours!

PLAY becomes the latest low-cost airline to join the competition in the transatlantic market. Starting from May, PLAY will also fly to Boston and from June—to New York.

“We have been looking forward to this day for a long time and we are just ecstatic with joy now it’s finally here,” says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY. “The transatlantic flights will be the main focus in PLAY’s operations and it was a huge project to establish a connection in a new continent. But now we see the fruits of our labor, a well made, reliable and ambitious flight plan. We already feel a great interest from travelers and i am really astonished to witness the resilience that my colleagues at PLAY possess. It is because of them we can celebrate this milestone in our company’s history and we look forward to exciting times.”

At the moment, PLAY’s fleet consists of a total of five aircraft, including three Airbus A321neos and Airbus A320s. By 2025, the airline plans to have 15 aircraft.