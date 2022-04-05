From Iceland — 180 Earthquakes Detected Near Grindavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Yesterday afternoon an earthquake started in Sýlingafell, near Grindavík, RÚV reports. In about 24 hours, a total of 180 earthquakes have been detected.

The strongest earthquake was 3.3 in magnitude.

Earthquakes have been frequent in this area recently, but the latest reports happened in mid-March.

The quake that began yesterday originated west of the Blue Lagoon and considerably west of the eruption site at Fagradalsfjall.

See the Icelandic Met Office website for detailed information on earthquake location and magnitude in Iceland during the last 48 hours.

There is as yet no signs that a volcanic eruption is imminent.