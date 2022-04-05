From Iceland — Over 2% Of Iceland Is Forest

Over 2% Of Iceland Is Forest

Published April 5, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Marek Piwnicki/Unsplash

Over 2% of Iceland are now covered with forests and bushes, Vísir reports. By 2042, this number is forecast to increase to 2.6%.

Not in Iceland for a while but still want to read our new issue? Get it sent from the Grapevine Store, and you’ll get the previous issue sent with it! Our latest cover story is on the war in Ukraine, while First Lady Eliza Reid graces the cover of the issue previous–plus culture, news and travel and more!

Since 1990, the forested areas in Iceland have increased over sixfold–from 7,000 hectares to 45,000. 

“Up to two percent of the country is now covered with forest and shrubs. Previously, this was around one percent, so a lot is happening. This is big news, it is always a milestone when you get over one percent more,” says Arnór Snorrason, a forester at the Forestry Research Station in Mógilsá.A great forestry effort that has taken place in the country.”

Last week, about 150 people attended the two-day conference “Forestry 2030 – A responsible future” in Bláskógabyggð.

Contrary to popular belief, there are several parts of the country where you can experience forested Iceland, including (but not limited to) Heiðmörk, Hallormsstaður, and Skaftafell National Park.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Iceland Third Worst In The World For Energy Use

Iceland Third Worst In The World For Energy Use

by

News
180 Earthquakes Detected Near Grindavík

180 Earthquakes Detected Near Grindavík

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Kyana Is Fighting For Her Future In Iceland

The Icelandic Roundup: Kyana Is Fighting For Her Future In Iceland

by

News
Grapevine’s 17th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday

Grapevine’s 17th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday

by

News
Infrastructure Minister Makes Racist Remark; Denials, Apologies And Calls For Resignation Follow

Infrastructure Minister Makes Racist Remark; Denials, Apologies And Calls For Resignation Follow

by

News
Victims Of Digital Sexual Violence Mostly Children, Data Shows

Victims Of Digital Sexual Violence Mostly Children, Data Shows

by

Show Me More!