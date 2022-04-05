From Iceland — Over 2% Of Iceland Is Forest

Photo by Marek Piwnicki/Unsplash

Over 2% of Iceland are now covered with forests and bushes, Vísir reports. By 2042, this number is forecast to increase to 2.6%.

Not in Iceland for a while but still want to read our new issue? Get it sent from the Grapevine Store, and you’ll get the previous issue sent with it! Our latest cover story is on the war in Ukraine, while First Lady Eliza Reid graces the cover of the issue previous–plus culture, news and travel and more!

Since 1990, the forested areas in Iceland have increased over sixfold–from 7,000 hectares to 45,000.

“Up to two percent of the country is now covered with forest and shrubs. Previously, this was around one percent, so a lot is happening. This is big news, it is always a milestone when you get over one percent more,” says Arnór Snorrason, a forester at the Forestry Research Station in Mógilsá. “A great forestry effort that has taken place in the country.”

Last week, about 150 people attended the two-day conference “Forestry 2030 – A responsible future” in Bláskógabyggð.

Contrary to popular belief, there are several parts of the country where you can experience forested Iceland, including (but not limited to) Heiðmörk, Hallormsstaður, and Skaftafell National Park.