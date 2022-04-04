From Iceland — Grapevine Music News: Airwaves Is Back, Our Boy Víkingur, And Tangled And Lost And Lonely

Photo by Art Bicnick

Anticipation is growing for the upcoming release of Una Torfadóttir’s EP ‘Flækt Og Týnd Og Einmana’, (‘Tangled And Lost And Lonely’), especially following the release of her single, ‘Ekkert að’. Everyone can remember the horrors of being a teenager; a whirlwind of change and irritability. But add to that being the daughter of the country’s health minister during a global pandemic and being diagnosed with cancer, both of which marked Una’s latter teen years. ‘Ekkert að’ which translates as ‘Nothing wrong’ is a charmingly vulnerable piece. It echoes these themes, and allows listeners to witness Una’s acceptance and clarity, having navigated the storm. She told Albumm.is, that she thinks it is appropriate that this is the first song that many people get to hear from her and we couldn’t agree more. AP

Yet another illustrious award has found its way to Víkingur Heiðar Ólafsson, and most certainly not by chance. The Rolf Schock Prize has recognised him as “one of the most creative and innovative artists of our time,” showing a “great depth and genius, which arouses unique impressions in the listeners”. Nabbing the prize is an impressive achievement, especially given the extremely competitive world of classical music. The award will be presented to Víkingur on October 24 at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Stockholm. AP

AIRWAVES IS BACK! Although, we’ve been trying to keep our enthusiasm in check so as to not jinx anything. After getting nixed in 2020 (COVID-19) and 2021 (COVID-19), we’re now a few months into 2022 and the first 14 acts have been announced. We cannot help but start to believe, and what a great way to get the ball rolling again. With names such as Metronomy, Amyl and the Sniffers, as well as the exciting incoming talent of Arlo Parks, FLOTT, and Daughters of Reykjavík, the third time has to be the charm. Reminder to those who bought a four-day ticket, the festival has been streamlined to three days, but you are eligible for a refund. AP