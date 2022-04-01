From Iceland — First Puffin Arrived In Grímsey: The Spring Is Here

Photo by Art Bicnick

The first puffin was seen near Grímsey yesterday, RUV reports. Alfreð Garðarsson, a fisherman, saw the birds arriving in the island.

Puffins are considered the true harbingers of spring. Alfreð said: “On the way home, we decided to stop by Básavík, where there are a lot of puffins, and there we saw one. Three of us saw him, so this is confirmed.”

Erpur Snær Hansen, a biologist and director of Náttúrustofa Suðurlands, says that puffin can be expected in the first week of April in the Borgarfjörður area and mid-April in the Westman Islands. The puffin is usually seen first in the north of the country.

In addition to puffins, a new coworking facility is coming to the island of Grímsey soon.

While the humble plover is often cited as the harbinger of spring, the puffin is arguably a more iconic Icelandic bird. Plus, the weather lately has been more spring-like.