From Iceland — Netflix To Shoot A Movie In Downtown Reykjavík

Netflix To Shoot A Movie In Downtown Reykjavík

Published March 25, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Starting April 2, a few streets in downtown Reykjavík will be closed for four days due to the shooting of the Netflix esppionage action-thriller Heart of Stone, Vísir reports. Gal Gadot is playing the lead role in the movie. 

The Israeli actress became world famous after her role as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The cast of the movie also includes Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready. The production company behind Heart of Stone is Skydance Media, known for their work on Mission: Impossible: Fallout, The Old Guard, Annihilation, Top Gun: Maverick and many more. The movie will be directed by Tom Harper (previously Peaky Blinders, The Aeronauts, Wild Rose, War & Peace and more).

It is reported that the production team has been in cooperation the City of Reykjavík, Vegagerðin, the police authorities and Harpa. A total of 600 people will be in the shooting team, in addition to 400 extras.  

The filming will begin in early April, with the most complex scenes to be shot on Frakkastígur, Sæbraut and by Harpa. These areas will be closed for several hours.

