From Iceland — Stockfish Film Festival Kicked Off In Reykjavík

Stockfish Film Festival kicked off in Reykjavík on March 24. The festival will take place at Bíó Paradís, the only art-house cinema in Reykjavík, until April 3. During the festival around 30 films from all over the world will be screened, along with Q&As and other satellite events.

The opening night of Stockfish Film Festival hosted Klondike (2022). “The film is about a Ukrainian family that lives on the borders of Russia and Ukraine in the start of the Russo-Ukraine war that began in 2014 and is, in many ways, a precursor of the terrible war currently raging in Ukraine,” tells the Stockfish website.

See the full list of films that will be screened during Stockfish here.

This is the 8th edition of the festival. It takes place in collaboration with the Icelandic Film Centre, The Icelandic Filmmakers Association, The Director’s Guild of Iceland, Association of Icelandic Film Producers, Icelandic Actors Guild, The Icelandic Cinematographers Society and The Icelandic Dramatists’ Union.