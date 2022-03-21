From Iceland — Robbery In Downtown Reykjavík, Suspect Arrested

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A store in the city center was robbed on the afternoon of March 20, Visír reports. The robber escaped from the crime scene but was caught by the police an hour later and is now in police custody.

The weekend turned out busy for the local police, with a number of calls received. There was a report of an unconscious driver in the middle of the road, complaints about intoxicated people, and so forth. Around 19:30 last night, the police received a call that a desk was stationed in the middle of the road on Suðurlandsvegur. Fortunately, there were no traffic accidents in the area.

Also, a car fire broke out in Árbær. The police and a fire brigade went to the crime scene and reported that two cars were damaged by the fire.

Police were then, at one o’clock in the morning, sent with priority to a stationary car in the middle of the road. According to the report, the driver was unconscious. When the police arrived at the scene, it was discovered that the man was in a different condition and took the police intervention badly. He beat law enforcement officers and was subsequently arrested and held in a holding cell.