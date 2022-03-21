From Iceland — Homes Needed For Wild Rabbits Of Reykjavík

Photo by Ragna Ó. Guðmundsdóttir/Art Bicnick

Following up on a project that began about two months ago, Dýrahjálp Íslands and Villikanínur, in cooperation with Reykjavík Animal Services, are now seeking people who want to give a rabbit or two a forever home, RÚV reports.

As reported, these organisations began rounding up rabbits in the Elliðárdal area of Reykjavík about two months ago, both to assess the extent of the population and to find homes for them. Rabbits are not native to Iceland, and the present stock can be traced back to pet rabbits who were released in the area sometime in or around 2010.

The project has reportedly gone quite well, as they have been able to round up 42 rabbits thus far. The rabbits have had to deal with difficult climate conditions that they are not built to deal with, and are in need of homes. They have all been given thorough checkups by vets, and have been neutered.

All of these rabbits are two years old or younger, and in a good home they can live about as long as your average housecat, or 12 years, give or take. If you are interested in adopting a rabbit for your home, you should send an application in through this link.