From Iceland — Storm Across The Country Until Friday Evening

Storm Across The Country Until Friday Evening

Published March 17, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Icelandic Met Office

The Icelandic Met Office has issued a yellow alert for the entire country, with winds and snow expected until Friday evening.

We have over 60 kinds of Icelandic candy in our store! How is it different? Well, see for yourself! Icelanders love mixing flavours and the results are magical.

The Reykjavík area and South Iceland will see winds from 13 to 20 metres per second, which has already begun. The northwest of Iceland will be hit a bit harder, with winds from 15 to 23 metres per second. The eastern portion of Iceland will see slightly worse conditions, with winds ranging from 18 to 25 metres per second.

In all cases, these winds will be accompanied by blowing snow, drastically reducing visibility and making roads slicker. There is a chance some roads may end up closed.

The storm will begin to dissipate in the northeast come early Friday morning, and by early Friday afternoon, the southwest and the southeast will also see the end of the storm. The last remaining traces of the storm will hang on in the north and northwest until Friday evening.

As always, check SafeTravel for the latest in weather and road conditions everywhere in Iceland.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
A Book About Immigrant Life In Iceland Released

A Book About Immigrant Life In Iceland Released

by

News
COVID Roundup: Six In Intensive Care, Incidence Rate Has Declined

COVID Roundup: Six In Intensive Care, Incidence Rate Has Declined

by

News
Ukrainian Children Stranded In Warsaw Due To Lack Of Passports

Ukrainian Children Stranded In Warsaw Due To Lack Of Passports

by

News
Iceland May Remove Religious Org Funding For Jehovah’s Witnesses

Iceland May Remove Religious Org Funding For Jehovah’s Witnesses

by

News
One District Commissioner For The Whole Country Proposed

One District Commissioner For The Whole Country Proposed

by

News
Those Infected With Сovid-19 No Longer Need Prescription For Parkodín

Those Infected With Сovid-19 No Longer Need Prescription For Parkodín

by

Show Me More!