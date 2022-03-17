From Iceland — Storm Across The Country Until Friday Evening

Photo by Icelandic Met Office

The Icelandic Met Office has issued a yellow alert for the entire country, with winds and snow expected until Friday evening.

We have over 60 kinds of Icelandic candy in our store! How is it different? Well, see for yourself! Icelanders love mixing flavours and the results are magical.

The Reykjavík area and South Iceland will see winds from 13 to 20 metres per second, which has already begun. The northwest of Iceland will be hit a bit harder, with winds from 15 to 23 metres per second. The eastern portion of Iceland will see slightly worse conditions, with winds ranging from 18 to 25 metres per second.

In all cases, these winds will be accompanied by blowing snow, drastically reducing visibility and making roads slicker. There is a chance some roads may end up closed.

The storm will begin to dissipate in the northeast come early Friday morning, and by early Friday afternoon, the southwest and the southeast will also see the end of the storm. The last remaining traces of the storm will hang on in the north and northwest until Friday evening.

As always, check SafeTravel for the latest in weather and road conditions everywhere in Iceland.