From Iceland — Ukrainian Children Stranded In Warsaw Due To Lack Of Passports

Ukrainian Children Stranded In Warsaw Due To Lack Of Passports

Published March 17, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Unsplash

Ukrainian children along with their mothers were not allowed to board a flight to Iceland due to lack of biometric passports, Visír reports. They are now stuck at the airport in Warsaw. 

Helga Vala Helgadóttir, MP for the Social Democrats, said in a post on Facebook that the government should have fixed this problem last week. Helga gave a shout-out to the Minister of Justice and Minister of Foreign Affairs, calling to fix this in an hour. The post had been later updated, saying that the mothers and children are still stranded at the airport.

It didn’t matter whether the children were registered in their mothers’ passports or had birth certificates. It was earlier reported that Poland allowed the Ukrainian people fleeing the war to cross the border even without a passport.  

“Many days on the run, having a connection or a support network in Iceland, but one-year-olds are stranded at the airport in Warsaw. They have lost all their tickets and do not know what to do,” said Helga.

