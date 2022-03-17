From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Six In Intensive Care, Incidence Rate Has Declined

Photo by iira116 - Pixabay

According to the latest data from covid.is, there are now six people in intensive care with the coronavirus, and 81 people in hospital with COVID-19 as a whole.

Meanwhile the 14-day incidence per 100,000 people is now 8,370–significantly less than last week, when one in ten Icelanders were infected.

In terms of daily numbers, 1,878 cases of the coronavirus in Iceland were recorded yesterday; 1,776 of those from rapid testing, and 102 from PCR testing.

5.4% of the population have had samples taken over the past five days, and 2.3% of the population have been infected over the same period of time. There have now been a total of 91 deaths to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

289,886 people aged five and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of March 17th, comprising 82% of this age group, or 79% of the total population. 204,778 have also received booster shots.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found by contacting your area health clinic or, if you have an electronic ID (rafræn skilriki), through Heilsuvera.

More information can be found at covid.is/data and, in Icelandic, below. Bear in mind that it may take some time for daily figures to be updated in languages other than Icelandic.