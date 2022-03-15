From Iceland — Campaign To Set Up Access Ramps Expands Beyond Reykjavík

Photo by ueno.co

What started as a campaign in Reykjavík–installing 100 access ramps at businesses all over the city–has now expanded its reach beyond Iceland’s capital.

Vísir reports that the effort, Ramp Up Iceland, spearheaded by entrepreneur and Ueno founder Haraldur Þorleifsson, aims to install 1,000 access ramps all around the country.

The project, which is expected to take four years to complete, will be funded by the national government, local authorities, Haraldur himself, and private companies.

“It’s so important to have people who drive such an important cause forward,” Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir told reporters. “It’s an honour to take part in a project like this and that the government, municipalities, private companies and Haraldur take part in this. We can all band together to realise this long overdue goal in society.”

Haraldur is himself very optimistic for the future of the project, saying, “It’s just a lot that needs to be ramped up. This has gone unbelievably well. We’ve finished the first 100 ramps and I’m just very excited for the next thousand ramps across the country.”