From Iceland — Ukrainian Borshch To Icelandic Plates

Ukrainian Borshch To Icelandic Plates

Published March 15, 2022

In an effort to support Ukraine in times of the war against Russia, Icelandic entrepreneurs are looking outside the box. Ramen Momo, a ramen restaurant at Tryggvagata 16, created a special Ukrainian ramen, inspired by the classic beetroot and cabbage soup—borshch.

The borshch-inspired ramen also comes with gyozas, a Ramen Momo’s take at ‘vushka’—boiled mushroom dumplings, that are translated from Ukrainian as “little ears”. Traditionally, a borshch with vushka is served on the Chrismas Eve.

In an Instagram post, Ramen Momo stated: “We want to bring to Iceland a part of the food culture in Ukraine, learn about the ingredients used at the ramen, with full respect and good intentions.” 

A special package of ramen+gyoza for 2990 ISK will be available at Ramen Momo through the month of March. All benefits will be donated to UNICEF.

