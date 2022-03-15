From Iceland — Ukrainian Borshch To Icelandic Plates

In an effort to support Ukraine in times of the war against Russia, Icelandic entrepreneurs are looking outside the box. Ramen Momo, a ramen restaurant at Tryggvagata 16, created a special Ukrainian ramen, inspired by the classic beetroot and cabbage soup—borshch.
The borshch-inspired ramen also comes with gyozas, a Ramen Momo’s take at ‘vushka’—boiled mushroom dumplings, that are translated from Ukrainian as “little ears”. Traditionally, a borshch with vushka is served on the Chrismas Eve.
In an Instagram post, Ramen Momo stated: “We want to bring to Iceland a part of the food culture in Ukraine, learn about the ingredients used at the ramen, with full respect and good intentions.”
A special package of ramen+gyoza for 2990 ISK will be available at Ramen Momo through the month of March. All benefits will be donated to UNICEF.
