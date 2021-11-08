From Iceland — Over Hundred Wheelchair Ramps Installed Since Last March

Photo by Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash

Ramps up Reykjavík, a campaign designed to improve accessibility in the city center, has turned out to be effective, reports Vísir. Since last March, one hundred and one ramps for wheelchairs have been installed at the entrance of shops and restaurants. The achievements were celebrated yesterday at Reykjavík City Hall.

Haraldur Þorleifsson, the person behind the campaign, never doubted the mission. He himself donated five million ISK for the cause. He says that now it is time to continue in other parts of the country.

“We talked to the city first and got it involved with the mission,” he said. “Then the ball started rolling and we discussed with the private sector about funding projects and the government to get involved in the project as well. Soon a good group had been assembled, and it didn’t really take long.”

Harald’s wife, Margrét Rut Eddudóttir, says that they already feel a big difference in walking around the city center after the number of ramps began to increase. “It has never been more fun to walk along Laugarvegur. It’s more liberating to be able to go everywhere together, without leaving anyone out,” she comments.

Dagur B. Eggertsson, the Mayor of Reykjavík City, says that the campaign is far from over. “We want to continue the work with sidewalks and also anywhere where there is a need to make shops and restaurants more accessible.”