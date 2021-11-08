From Iceland — Over Hundred Wheelchair Ramps Installed Since Last March

Over Hundred Wheelchair Ramps Installed Since Last March

Published November 8, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash

Ramps up Reykjavík, a campaign designed to improve accessibility in the city center, has turned out to be effective, reports Vísir. Since last March, one hundred and one ramps for wheelchairs have been installed at the entrance of shops and restaurants. The achievements were celebrated yesterday at Reykjavík City Hall.

Join our High Five Club at either the ‘Secret Handshake’ or ‘Elbow Five’ level, and get an e-copy of The Reykjavík Grapevine magazine emailed to you as soon as it comes out. And if you join before Friday November 12th, you can chat with the Grapevine Team on a Zoom call that afternoon!

Haraldur Þorleifsson, the person behind the campaign, never doubted the mission. He himself donated five million ISK for the cause. He says that now it is time to continue in other parts of the country.

“We talked to the city first and got it involved with the mission,” he said. “Then the ball started rolling and we discussed with the private sector about funding projects and the government to get involved in the project as well. Soon a good group had been assembled, and it didn’t really take long.”

Harald’s wife, Margrét Rut Eddudóttir, says that they already feel a big difference in walking around the city center after the number of ramps began to increase. “It has never been more fun to walk along Laugarvegur. It’s more liberating to be able to go everywhere together, without leaving anyone out,” she comments.

Dagur B. Eggertsson, the Mayor of Reykjavík City, says that the campaign is far from over. “We want to continue the work with sidewalks and also anywhere where there is a need to make shops and restaurants more accessible.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Fox Hunting Has Become A Paid Sport

Fox Hunting Has Become A Paid Sport

by

News
Former US Ambassador “Threatening And Intimidating”, Damaged Relations With Iceland

Former US Ambassador “Threatening And Intimidating”, Damaged Relations With Iceland

by

News
Ólafsson Gin Available In Seattle’s Popular Cocktail Bar

Ólafsson Gin Available In Seattle’s Popular Cocktail Bar

by

News
Veterinary Society Against Outdoor Cat Ban; Supports Bells On Collars Instead

Veterinary Society Against Outdoor Cat Ban; Supports Bells On Collars Instead

by

News
National Equestrian Competetition In Hella Next Summer

National Equestrian Competetition In Hella Next Summer

by

News
Grapevine’s 12th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Grapevine’s 12th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

by

Show Me More!