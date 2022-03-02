From Iceland — Some Flights Delayed Due To Storm

Some Flights Delayed Due To Storm

Published March 2, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

The storm that rolled through the southwest quadrant of Iceland this morning has delayed some flights to and from Keflavík International Airport this morning.

Easter is drawing closer and now we have Icelandic Easter Eggs back in stock!

Those expecting to board flights, or were expecting arrivals and to arrive, this morning are likely already aware of this, however there is good news for the afternoon.

Guðjón Helgason, a spokesperson for Isavia, the company which operates the airport, told Vísir that while some flights have been delayed, the disturbance was not as great as anticipated.

As such, it is expected that flights will resume normal operations after 12:00 today. Contact your airline, if they have not contacted you already, for more information on when you can expect your flight to land or take off.

As always, check out SafeTravel for all the latest information on road and weather conditions in Iceland.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 169: Report From Ukraine

RVK Newscast 169: Report From Ukraine

by

News
New Coworking Facility To Open in Grímsey

New Coworking Facility To Open in Grímsey

by

News
One In Ten Icelanders Now With Coronavirus

One In Ten Icelanders Now With Coronavirus

by

News
Iceland & Ukraine: Ukrainian Refugees Might Not Get Full Help; Russian Trawlers Banned; Icelandair Loses Stock Value

Iceland & Ukraine: Ukrainian Refugees Might Not Get Full Help; Russian Trawlers Banned; Icelandair Loses Stock Value

by

News
Icelandic Moonshine Now Available On Store Shelves

Icelandic Moonshine Now Available On Store Shelves

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: A New Podcast From Reykjavík Grapevine

The Icelandic Roundup: A New Podcast From Reykjavík Grapevine

by

Show Me More!