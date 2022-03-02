From Iceland — Some Flights Delayed Due To Storm

Photo by Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

The storm that rolled through the southwest quadrant of Iceland this morning has delayed some flights to and from Keflavík International Airport this morning.

Those expecting to board flights, or were expecting arrivals and to arrive, this morning are likely already aware of this, however there is good news for the afternoon.

Guðjón Helgason, a spokesperson for Isavia, the company which operates the airport, told Vísir that while some flights have been delayed, the disturbance was not as great as anticipated.

As such, it is expected that flights will resume normal operations after 12:00 today. Contact your airline, if they have not contacted you already, for more information on when you can expect your flight to land or take off.

As always, check out SafeTravel for all the latest information on road and weather conditions in Iceland.