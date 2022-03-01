From Iceland — Oh Boy It's Yet Another Storm Coming

Oh Boy It’s Yet Another Storm Coming

Published March 1, 2022

Words by
Photo by
vedur.is

Tomorrow is not going to be a good day for weather in the southwest quadrant of Iceland, as a yellow alert is in effect for the early morning hours tomorrow.

According to the forecast, winds from 15 to 23 metres per second can be expected from southern coast of Snæfellsnes southwards and eastwards to Vík, starting at around 6:00 in the morning.

Wind gusts will be particularly strong near mountains, which can make driving hazardous for more top-heavy or small vehicles unequipped to deal with such winds.

In terms of precipitation, as temperatures will be slightly warmer than they have been, we will be met mostly with heavy rains and melting snow. The general public is advised to clear grates to prevent flooding.

As always, check SafeTravel before getting behind the wheel in order to save yourself considerable time, aggravation, money, and possibly from personal injury.

