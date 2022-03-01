From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 3,367 Reported Cases Yesterday

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

3,367 cases of the coronavirus in Iceland were recorded yesterday; 3,215 of those from rapid testing, and 152 from PCR testing.

In terms of other daily numbers, there are currently 62 people in hospital with the coronavirus and three in intensive care. 7% of the population have had samples taken over the past five days, and 4% of the population have been infected over the same period of time.

289,482 people aged five and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of March 1st, comprising 81% of this age group, or 78% of the total population. 204,366 have also received booster shots.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found by contacting your area health clinic or, if you have an electronic ID (rafræn skilriki), through Heilsuvera.

More information can be found at covid.is/data and, in Icelandic, below. Bear in mind that it may take some time for daily figures to be updated in languages other than Icelandic.