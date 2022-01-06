From Iceland — A Busy Night For Rescue Workers

Photo by Þór Þorsteinsson

The severe weather forecast for yesterday evening through this morning, which ended up cancelling numerous flights, resulted in a very busy night for rescue workers and others around Iceland.

Vísir reports that all told, there were some 70 dispatch calls made to rescue workers, police and fire fighters from 22:45 last night until 4:00 this morning.

Many of these calls concerned roof and wall cladding that had been blown off of structures in the high winds, party tents swept away, and work scaffolding toppled over.

RÚV reports that thousands of rescue workers were on call last night, and a great many of them dealt with minor property damage, ranging from flying Christmas trees to sailing trash bins.

Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported–likely a very welcome change from recent events over the past couple days.