From Iceland — Rescue Workers Recover Injured Man From Þingvellir

Photo by Art Bicnick

About 30 rescue workers were required to recover a man who injured himself at Þingvellir National Park last night, RÚV reports.

According to an announcement from the Landsbjörg rescue squad, the man in question injured his leg after a fall, and he was at a cliff near Öxará river.

Conditions were particularly challenging in the area last night. Temperatures reached -15°C, and there was considerable surface ice around the area. This also made the rescue itself challenging, hence the need for over two dozen rescue workers at the scene.

Rescue workers received the call at about 21:00 last night, and an hour later, he was at last in an ambulance. From there, he was taken to the South Iceland Health Clinic.

Þingvellir is a truly beautiful and iconic location in Iceland, being the site of Europe’s first parliament, but as with any other natural site, caution is still advised when visiting.