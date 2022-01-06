COVID Roundup: Hospitalisations Rise, New Border Infection Record, CDC Advises Avoiding Travel To Iceland

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

As Iceland’s total 14-day incidence of the coronavirus per 100,000 people is now at 3,206.7, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still recommending that people avoid traveling to Iceland right now. They emphasise that while if someone must travel to Iceland, they should be vaccinated, there is still a risk of contracting a coronavirus variant, even for the fully vaccinated.

There were 1,068 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 310 at the border, which is a new record. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 600 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

536 are in border screening quarantine, with 7,876 in domestic quarantine and 9,468 in isolation. According to the latest data from Landspítali hospital, there are currently 32 people in hospital and seven in intensive care. Of those in intensive care, five are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, on January 6th, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 people for fully vaccinated adults who have had a booster shot was 1,685.6 (1.7%); for fully vaccinated children (i.e. those born in 2006 or sooner), 2,648.6 (2.7%); for fully vaccinated adults without a booster shot, 4,793.5 (4.8%); for unvaccinated adults, 2,531.9 (2.5%), and for unvaccinated children, 3,108.2 (3.2%). Bear in mind that this data is derived from people who have sought sample testing.

284,101 people aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of January 5th, comprising 91% of this age group. 160,357 have also received booster shots.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.