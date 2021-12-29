From Iceland — RVK Newscast #155: Return Of The Volcano?

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to Reykjavík Grapevine’s Newscast with editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson. Today’s news: Iceland is experiencing its worst ever Covid-19 numbers, and the volcano may be back sooner than later!

Iceland continues to break its own Coronavirus records in terms of daily cases registered, with almost 900 cases diagnosed yesterday. Two ministers in the government have COVID-19, and the youngest COVID-19 patient in critical care is only 16 years old. Read our latest Coronavirus reporting here.

The Search and Rescue teams have officially started selling fire works for New Years. Read more about it here.

And finally, seismic activity is continuing around the site of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, with geophysicists preparing for an eruption that could happen “at any time.” More information here.

