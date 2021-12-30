COVID Roundup: Icelanders Exceed All Expectations In Booster Shots, New Border Infection Record

Photo by John Pearson

Icelanders have been very diligent about getting themselves vaccinated, especially when it comes to getting a booster shot, Vísir reports. So much so, in fact, that three times as many people showed up to get their shots yesterday than were expected–while 100 to 200 people were expected, some 600 people arrived.

In other news, there were 838 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 88 at the border. This marks a new record in total number of infections detected at the border on a single day. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 454 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

499 are in border screening quarantine, with 7,768 in domestic quarantine and 6,368 in isolation. 21 are currently in hospital with the virus, with six in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 people for fully vaccinated adults who have had a booster shot is 653.8 (0.65%); for fully vaccinated children (i.e. those born in 2006 or sooner), 928.2 (0.93%); for fully vaccinated adults without a booster shot, 2,359.4 (2.4%); for unvaccinated adults, 1,341.5 (1.3%), and for unvaccinated children, 1,856.2 (1.9%). Bear in mind that this data is derived from people who have sought sample testing.

283,920 people aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 30th, comprising 90% of this age group. 159,234 have also received booster shots.

Those who receive a second Jansen dose are also asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.