From Iceland — Fireworks Sales Now Open For New Year's

Fireworks sales have officially begun in the run-up to New Year’s Eve, RÚV reports. As with last year, people can exercise the option of buying fireworks online.
New Year’s Eve is a very popular holiday with Icelanders, and one of the highlights of this is the traditional buying up of tremendous amounts of fireworks. They are mostly sold by search and rescue squads in order to raise funding.
The prices have gone up by about 5% from last year, due in no small part to the increased cost of shipping them into the country.
While places that sell fireworks will remain open until 22:00 every day, they will only remain open until 16:00 on New Year’s Eve itself.
That said, given the pandemic, we would strongly advise you to shop for your fireworks online, instead of in person. You can find a netshop near you here. Also bear in mind that you can literally skip buying and shooting fireworks altogether, and just have a cozy time indoors with your (hopefully COVID-free) loved ones.
