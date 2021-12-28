From Iceland — 3.6 Earthquake Recorded Yesterday, Eruption Watch Continues

Published December 28, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

According to data from the Icelandic Met Office, there were six earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 3 yesterday.

The largest of these was a 3.6 recorded at approximately 8:25 yesterday morning about 3.7 kilometres north of Krýsuvík.

At the time of this writing, there has only been one earthquake today greater than a magnitude of 3. This was a 3.4, recorded at 6:25 this morning, 3.8 kilometres north of Krýsuvík.

As reported, the earthquake swarm in Reykjanes that began on December 21st and the land deformation confirmed by satellite technology very closely resemble the data that was being recorded in the run-up to the Fagradalsfjall dike intrusion last February.

Geophysicist Björn Oddsson of Civic Protection stated at a news conference held yesterday: “The situation is unchanged from when the earthquakes began [on December 21st]. That is to say, there is a lot of activity in the area that is being measured in earthquakes and changes to the land surface that indicate that magma is gathering,” adding, “We’re just preparing for an eruption that could happen at any time.”

For the time being, the situation is being monitored closely, and the SMS alert system for those living near eruption sites has been reactivated. We will keep you apprised of any developments, as they occur.

