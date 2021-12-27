From Iceland — Geophysicists: If There Is An Eruption, It Will Likely Arise At The Same Location

Photo by Art Bicnick

Without confirming whether or not an eruption is imminent, Magnús Tumi Guðmunds­son, a geophysicist at the University of Iceland, told reporters that if it does happen, it will most likely occur around the same location as the current eruption.

As reported, there has been considerable seismic activity in and around Fagradalsfjall. This has also been accompanied by significant deformation in the area, characterised by the Icelandic Met Office as “very similar to deformation observed in the end of February this year when a dike intrusion was starting near Fagradalsfjall”.

Another geophysicist, Björn Oddsson of Civic Protection, stated at a news conference held today: “The situation is unchanged from when the earthquakes began [on December 21st]. That is to say, there is a lot of activity in the area that is being measured in earthquakes and changes to the land surface that indicate that magma is gathering,” adding, “We’re just preparing for an eruption that could happen at any time.”

Björn also believes that if an eruption happens, it will likely be in the same location. However, he added that they are now much better prepared for the eventuality, if or when it happens.

Scientists will continue to meet daily, and pour over data from on-the-ground instrumentation and satellite imagery. Moreover, the SMS alert system for those in a potential eruption area has been reactivated. We will continue to keep you updated on events as they arise.