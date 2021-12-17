From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 176 Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

Photo by John Pearson

There were 176 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 19 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 102 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

174 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,344 in domestic quarantine and 1,552 in isolation. 11 are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 482.4, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 34.1.

282,962 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 17th, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 148,892 have also received booster shots, while 40,763 have received an additional Jansen dose. Those who receive a second Jansen dose will also be asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.