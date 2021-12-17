From Iceland — RVK Newscast 152: New Milestone For COVID-19


RVK Newscast 152: New Milestone For COVID-19

Published December 17, 2021

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode we explore the amazing exhibitions in Perlan, while editor-in-chief Valur Gretttison brings you latest in Covid news, as well as discussing the controversial elections in September and the winter darkness.

20,000 Icelanders in total have contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic – an increase of 13,000 since the summer. Iceland’s chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, has put this down to unvaccinated adults and in particular, children. Read our latest Covid reporting here.

Around half of the nation is dissatisfied with the decision taken by parliament to accept the controversial vote count in the north-west of Iceland. 46% of people surveyed said they were unhappy with the fact parliament voted to accept the results rather than repeat the elections there.

And finally, Ingvar E. Sigurðsson, the famous Icelandic actor, has described how it was to act against Jeremy Strong, one of the stars in the HBO hit show, Succession.

