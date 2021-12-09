From Iceland — Snowy And Slippery Roads Throughout The Country

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

Winter weather is affecting the traffic in most parts of the country, Vísir warns. Slippery roads and snow force people to drive carefully.

The Icelandic Road Administration’s website states that snow covers the roads in the eastern, northeastern and southern parts of Iceland. In southwest, southeast and north the roads are covered with black ice, which means that the driving conditions are very slippery.

The information on road conditions at the Icelandic Road Administration’s website is updated every day from 7:00 to 22:00.

It is essential to stay up-to-date on travel conditions in Iceland, since the weather can change rapidly and with little notice. Consult the Icelandic Road Administration for updates on the travel conditions and safetravel.is website for travel advice before setting out on a journey.