COVID Roundup: 101 Domestic Cases Yesterday; Booster Vaccinations On The Rise

There were 101 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional five at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 47 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

132 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,859 in domestic quarantine and 1,373 in isolation. 17 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 435, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 31.1.

282,199 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 10th, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 135,891 have also received booster shots, while 40,164 have received an additional Jansen dose.

To sign up for a booster shot, you can visit vaccine.covid.is. More information on booster vaccination hours and locations can be found here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

