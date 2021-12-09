From Iceland — Minister Of Finance Introducing A New Tax System For Green Cars

Minister Of Finance Introducing A New Tax System For Green Cars

Published December 9, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Minister of Finance, Bjarni Benediktsson, is planning to implement a new tax system for cars that are not powered by fossil fuels, reports Vísir. The first steps towards the system will likely be taken in a year’s time.

Become a member of our YouTube channel to get special access to our video content!

Numerous taxes are levied on vehicles that run on fossil fuels, such as carbon, transmission equalization and car taxes. All the fees generate considerable revenue for the National Treasury, with an estimated income of 37 billion ISK per year.

To encourage more sustainable traffic, however, various exemptions have been implemented for electric vehicles in recent years. Bjarni is now planning on reducing these exemptions.

“We will gradually tighten the conditions as the years go by,” he says, adding that the National Treasury cannot be without the revenue from traffic to cover the maintenance and development of infrastructure.

Bjarni says that the new tax system will happen on stages. “I would like to see the first steps happen hopefully in a year, at the latest in two.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Snowy And Slippery Roads Throughout The Country

Snowy And Slippery Roads Throughout The Country

by

News
MPs Propose Investigating Link Between High Cancer Incidence In Suðurnes And Pollution

MPs Propose Investigating Link Between High Cancer Incidence In Suðurnes And Pollution

by

News
Menthol Cigarettes Might Be Banned In Iceland

Menthol Cigarettes Might Be Banned In Iceland

by

News
COVID Roundup: 149 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Group Infection Traced Back To Christmas Buffets

COVID Roundup: 149 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Group Infection Traced Back To Christmas Buffets

by

News
Anti-Vax Protest At Austurvöllur Last Night

Anti-Vax Protest At Austurvöllur Last Night

by

News
Nominations For The Person Of The Year 2021 Now Open

Nominations For The Person Of The Year 2021 Now Open

by

Show Me More!