From Iceland — Illegal Graffiti Evoked Positive Feedback

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

French graffiti artist Kraak-N created some illegal graffiti on a wall outside of a garage in Laugarlækur earlier this week. According to Vísir, the residents of a rowhouse by the garage are happy about the new art piece.

Kraak-N is a 25-year-old artist, whose work revolves around the mythical creature Kraken. The artist wants to remain anonymous, as sometimes people are unhappy with his art.

According to Kraak-N, this particular piece is one of several art works they did during their visit to Iceland. They devoted one night of their trip to decorating the neighborhoods of Reykjavík.

Kraak-N is delighted to hear that the reception of their work has been positive. “I feel that my art belongs in people’s everyday life,” they commented. Kraak-N also revealed that due to the attention this artwork drew to itself, they have been invited back to Iceland to decorate more walls in Reykjavík.

One of the residents of the rowhouse in Laugalækur reveals that as he heard of the graffiti, his first reaction was to paint over it. But when he saw the artwork, he was taken aback by the beauty of it. “It was just so cool,” he admitted.

Another resident, Elín Vignisdóttir, said that most people think it’s a positive addition to the neighborhood. “We had just painted the garage, but many of the residents think that this graffiti was the dot on the i.”