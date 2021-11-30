From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 117 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Of Quarantine

Published November 30, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 117 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional three at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 66 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

190 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,816 in domestic quarantine and 1,541 in isolation. 19 are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 501.2, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 26.7.

280,766 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 29th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 126,480 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

