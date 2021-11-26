From Iceland — Icelandair Group Will Focus on Sustainable Growth And Digital Development

Photo by James E. Petts/Creative Commons

Icelandair Group has recently made changes to their organization. The company’s goal is to focus on sustainable growth, digital transformation and customer experience, reports Vísir.

Can’t decide which of our Iceland-themed shop items to give your loved ones this Christmas? We’ve done the choosing for you by assembling some splendid collections in our Boxes Of Iceland , all 20% off for a limited time.

In the announcement made by Icelandair Group, it states that the sales and service unit will be divided into two divisions. The reason for the division is that the sales department focuses on different topics compared to the service department, which has its own focal points.

Icelandair Group’s digital development will also be further developed by placing even more emphasis on the company’s digital transformation. The digital department will support all the other units by making it easier for them to promote Icelandair and by improving the utilization of data in decision-making within the company.

In addition to dividing the sales and service unit and concentrating on digital development, the company has made sustainability one of the main points to focus on. According to the CEO of Icelandair Group, Bogi Nils Bogason, the company wants to work hard in order to ensure a sustainable future.

“We intend to succeed in the future by ensuring the sustainable growth of the company,” he comments, adding that the basis for this is an experienced and dynamic staff alongside a strong corporate culture where the customer experience is the core.