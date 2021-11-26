From Iceland — New Type Of Spirulina Produced By MýSköpun

Published November 26, 2021

According to Vísir, a small innovation company called MýSköpun is producing a new type of spirulina algae found in hot springs around Lake Mývatn. It is said to be the most nutritious spirulina in the world.

“We are working with spirulina algae, which was found in the hot springs in Mývatn,” says Júlía Katrín Björke, the CEO of MýSköpun.

She adds that the product is grown inside special tubes designed to optimize algae growth. “It’s like a floating greenhouse. We start by giving the algae food and water and make sure it has access to air and carbon dioxide,” Júlía Katrín explains.

When the spirulina is ready, the product is filtered into powder and used as a supplement. “This is the most nutritious algae that can be grown,” Júlía Katrín reveals, adding that it includes 60-70% protein and a perfect combination of amino acids, minerals and antioxidants.

The company hopes it will be able to showcase the growth process for tourists in the future. “People are excited to see this type of algae brewing while learning a bit about geothermal energy and its utilisation here in Iceland,” Júlía Katrín says.

Show Me More!