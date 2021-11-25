From Iceland — Severe Weather Warning Issued For Tomorrow In Southeast And East Iceland

Published November 25, 2021

Words by
Photo by
vedur.is

A new severe weather warning has been issued by the Icelandic Met Office for East Iceland, with a violent storm expected to touch down in the Southeast, beginning early tomorrow morning.

In the East, winds from 20 to 28 metres per second can be expected to begin as soon as this evening, with gusts reaching up to 45 metres per second. This is especially the case near mountains, where downward-moving sheers of wind have been known to come racing down the mountainside, resulting in vehicular accidents.

The situation is forecast to be even more severe in the southeast, where wind speeds may reach between 25 to 33 metres per second, along with 45m/s gusts, are predicted to begin tomorrow morning. Interruptions to road traffic can be expected.

These conditions are expected to last until late afternoon tomorrow.

As always, check out SafeTravel.is for information in English on weather and road conditions before getting behind the wheel.

