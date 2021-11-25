From Iceland — New Website Aims To Teach Icelandic Young People About Consent And Boundaries

Photo by Yfir Strikið

A new website has been launched aimed at Icelanders aged 13 to 19 that hopes to teach young people about the importance of respecting boundaries and seeking consent.

Called “Yfir strikið” (“Over the line”), the website presents scenarios wherein boundaries have been crossed, in the hopes of serving as an object lesson of what to do, and not to do.

When a scenario is presented, teens are asked to draw a line through behaviours that they believe cross a line. Upon completion, they then click “Compare” to see what professionals at Ofbeldisforvarnaskólinn (The Violence Prevention School), who run the site, have marked. Viewers can then get a more detailed explanation as to why a boundary was crossed, or get information on where to seek help.

“These anecdotes will give young people an opportunity to consider at what point a line is crossed and then to see explanations as to why the interaction in question is an example of unhealthy or violent behavior,” a statement from the creators reads. “Last but not least, teens will learn where they can seek help. Our goal is to reach all Icelandic youth with this message.”

In celebration of the official launch, there will be a launch party held at Kex Hostel today at 17:00