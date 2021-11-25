From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 135 Domestic Cases Yesterday, One New Death Reported

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

There were 135 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional six at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 63 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

Unfortunately, there has been one new death from the coronavirus, Vísir reports. The man in question was in his seventies, and was diagnosed with the virus a few months ago before passing away earlier this week. This brings the total death toll from the coronavirus in Iceland to 35 people.

177 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,074 in domestic quarantine and 1,728 in isolation. 19 are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 560.9, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 26.5.

280,441 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 24th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 111,402 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.