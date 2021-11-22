From Iceland — Vaccination Car On The Road

Photo by John Pearson

According to Vísir, Icelandic health authorities are now urging companies and institutions to co-operate with the vaccination car that was introduced last week. Their aim is to reach those who have not yet been vaccinated.

The car will be on the road on weekdays between 10:00-15:00. Companies and institutions can request a time that suits them best.

In addition to offering vaccinations, the staff working in the car will be sharing information about vaccines and discuss the topic with those who have questions or doubts about them.

Booster shots will also be offered at Laugardalshöll this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00-15:00. An open house for those who have not been vaccinated or received a second dose will take place on Thursday and Friday.