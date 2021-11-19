COVID Roundup: ECDC Puts Iceland In Dark Red, Epidemiologist Considering More Restrictions

Photo by ECDC

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has posted another weekly update of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days in Europe. As can be seen, Iceland is in the dark red for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

This ranking is applied for countries where the rate has risen to 500 or more. This news comes just days after the US CDC put Iceland in its highest risk category.

All this being the case, chief epidemiologist has said he will be considering further restrictions to put in place. A decision on this will likely be made after the weekend.

There were 179 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 99 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

217 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,448 in domestic quarantine and 1,848 in isolation. 25 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 565.6, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 29.2.

280,052 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 19th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 98,921 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.