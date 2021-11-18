From Iceland — RVK Newscast #146: Haunting Beauty Of The Steamy Lava

Photo by Art Bicnick

This week we’re BACK at the sleepy volcano to see what’s new. Editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson (and Chief Morale Officer Pollý) bring you all the latest.

The volcano hasn’t been declared over yet, and scientists want to wait for three months just to make sure. But the lava is still steaming, especially in the winter, making the place incredibly beautiful as well as mysterious. There are some gases coming from the volcano, but nothing to worry about. Also, the people of Grindavík are very happy that this is over – but they are not out of the woods just yet.

