From Iceland — Seljalandsfoss In Need Of Safety Development

Photo by Art Bicnick

There is a great need for safety development at Seljalandsfoss to ensure safe visits to the waterfall, reports Morgunblaðið. Improvements are also needed at Gljúfrabúi waterfall close to Seljalandsfoss.

Icelanders give books to their loved ones on Christmas Eve, a charming festive tradition which you can adopt wherever you are in the world. Browse the wonderful Icelandic books in our bookstore , and see what literary joy you might like to spread this Christmas.

According to a report made by Guðrún Guðjónsdóttir, a student of environmental sciences at the Agricultural University of Iceland, the area around Seljalandsfoss needs better pathways, viewing platforms and railings to ensure the safety of tourists.

Protection against rock falls is also needed, since it is usual that tourists walk up to Seljalandsfoss waterfall and make their way behind it as well. It can be assumed that foreign tourists do not realize the danger of rock collapses. “Despite the fact that locals are aware that rock falls are quite common at Seljalandsfoss, it is not formally announced,” the report states.

The report includes risk assessments of popular tourist sites in the municipality of Rangárþing eystra, such as Skógafoss, Seljalandsfoss, Gljúfrabúi and Gluggafoss. The project was funded by the Student Innovation Fund and was carried out in collaboration with the municipality.