COVID Roundup: “Believe We Have Reached The Peak,” Chief Epidemiologist Says

Photo by Vilhelm/Vísir

Declining daily numbers of coronavirus diagnoses, as well as an increase in the percentage of those in quarantine at diagnosis, has given Iceland a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the pandemic.

There were 102 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 40 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. On Saturday, there were 111 cases, with 46 outside quarantine; on Friday, there were 133 cases, with 55 outside quarantine.

These latest figures have been a part of a downward trend since last week’s record 206 cases, a situation that has put Iceland in the highest risk category both by the US CDC and the ECDC.

Speaking with radio station Bylgjan this morning, chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason expressed cautious optimism about the situation, pointing out both the declining overall numbers of cases as well as the increased percentage of those in quarantine at diagnosis.

“So I hope these are all signs that we are moving in the right direction and I think, deep down, that we have reached the top,” Þórólfur said. “There are some who think that we have yet to reach the top, but it seems to me that we have reached the top. It can take time for the numbers to go down.”

Where other data points are concerned, 174 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,380 in domestic quarantine and 1,684 in isolation. 24 are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 577.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 31.4.

280,052 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 19th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 98,921 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.