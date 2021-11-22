From Iceland — Business Iceland's Advertisement Campaign Clearly Reached Its Goal

Photo by YouTube/Screenshot

According to Vísir, Business Iceland has never received stronger response to an advertising campaign as they had with their latest campaign, Icelandverse. The value of sharing the video in foreign media is immeasurable.

Icelanders give books to their loved ones on Christmas Eve, a charming festive tradition which you can adopt wherever you are in the world. Browse the wonderful Icelandic books in our bookstore , and see what literary joy you might like to spread this Christmas.

The advert parodies Facebook’s name-change announcement, where the CEO of Facebook (nowadays Meta), Mark Zuckerberg, talks about a new Metaverse that they will create. In Business Iceland’s video, however, they are advertising Icelandverse.

The advert cost approximately 10 million ISK to produce, and very little money was spent on publishing it.

“This is the strongest response we have received to a campaign,” says Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, director of tourism at Business Iceland. She adds that his week, the video has about six million views in social media, and around 800 reviews about it have been published in foreign media, such as the Economist, Forbes, CNBC and many other newspapers.

According to Sigríður Dögg, people’s reaction has been positive, and the advert seems to have reached its goal, which was to entice people into visiting Iceland.