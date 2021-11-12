From Iceland — Advertisement For Iceland Parodies Zuckerberg's Announcement

Advertisement For Iceland Parodies Zuckerberg’s Announcement

Published November 12, 2021

Inspired by Iceland is advertising Iceland and its nature with a video that parodies Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. The video premiered yesterday, reports Morgunblaðið.

The sketch parodies the recently released video, where Zuckerberg announces that Facebook will change its name to Meta. There, Zuckerberg talks about a virtual world or “metaverse,” where people can feel the presence of others.

The video published by Inspired by Iceland refers to the above-mentioned announcement tape. Actor Jörundur Ragnarsson, a Mark Zuckerberg lookalike, is playing “Zach Mossbergsson,” who introduces viewers to “Icelandverse”. It’s described as a place of “enhanced actual reality,” where people encounter Iceland’s “completely immersive experiences,” such as actual rocks, humans and “skies you can see with your eyeballs”.

Below you can view the video:

Facebook changed its name to Meta last October. According to BBC News, the name change was a part of a major rebranding campaign.

