From Iceland — COVID Round-Up: 152 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Booster Vaccinations Kicking Off

There were 152 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 71 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

198 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,647 in domestic quarantine and 1,691 in isolation. 22 are currently in hospital with the virus, with four in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 519.8, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 25.4.

279,541 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 14th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 72,976 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.