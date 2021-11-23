From Iceland — Have Yourself A Gentler Black Friday...

Have Yourself A Gentler Black Friday…

Published November 23, 2021

While the frenzied consumerist excesses of Black Friday aren’t really “a thing” here in Iceland, we at The Grapevine do recognise that everyone loves a good deal.

And we also know how hard it is to decide which of our amazing Iceland-themed shop items to buy for your loved ones this Christmas. So we’ve done the choosing for you by putting together some splendid collections which you can browse from your couch; no need to head to the shops for the push ‘n’ shove fest!

Have a look at our range of Boxes Of Iceland here, and decide which one you’d like to brighten someone’s Christmas Day. Or you can buy a box, split it up to create a stocking-filler for everyone, and keep something for yourself!

All our boxes are usually discounted, but until midnight Icelandic time on 30th November we’re offering them with an even fatter festive 20% discount across the board!

